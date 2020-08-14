1/1
Dale Boes
Dale passed into his heavenly home August 11th and joined the choir of the angels. He sang most of his life in church choirs and chorus groups. He was known for his deep voice. He could be heard singing or whistling his favorite music of the 1940's whether he was working in his woodworking shop, mowing the lawn or doing chores around the house. During his last days at Heritage he delighted the staff by continuing to sing and sometimes they would join him.
Dale was a member of Beechwood Church where he served as a deacon and elder. He was a devoted loving husband and father with a strong faith.
Dale retired from Hart & Cooley at a young age. He and Elaine bought a motor home and went on many adventures together traveling across the US and Canada. He loved taking camping trips with his four sons during which they competed in the "Boes Olympics" complete with trophies for the winners. The boys had a hard time winning any of the trophies competing against their father. He loved his "favorite" daughter who was definitely Daddy's girl.
Dale is survived by his wife of almost 73 years Elaine, his children and their spouses Steve (Judy), Dave (Anne), Dan (Mary), John, Julie, his grandchildren and their spouses Austin (Stephanie), Gisel, Nathan, Allie (Jason), Steven (Whitney), Johnny, his great grandchildren Makai, Maya, Miles, Elsie, Tyler, Emme, Zoe, Summer, Addison, step-grandchildren Jonathan, Matthew, Ethan, sister Lois, brothers-in-law Jack, Ron (Ruth), sister-in-law Karen (Terry), Howard. Dale was preceded in death by step-grandson Mason.
The family would like to give special thanks to Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Community for the love and care they gave Dale. There will be a memorial service for family only but memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Holland.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel. For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
