Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Dale Dewitt


1957 - 2019
Dale Dewitt Obituary
Dale Robert Dewitt, age 62 of Holland passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 16, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Darlene; his siblings: Jeff and Ellen Dewitt of Marquette MI, Rick and Connie Dewitt of Watertown WI, Tim and Mary Dewitt of Holland, Steve Dewitt of Hulbert MI, Sandy and Brian Kalbflesich of Gwinn MI, mother-in-law Opal Gambrel; father-in-law Jim Stephenson; sisters-in-law: Opal and Steve Bauman of Holland, Susan Corpe of Allegan, Jackie Stephenson of Holland and many nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents Ward and Delores Dewitt.
Dale proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He loved and will always remain a Marine- Semper Fi. He worked for Haworth for 38 years and retired in May. He was currently working part-time at Herman Miller.
One of Dale's most favorite places to spend time was at the family camp, up north on the Tahquamenon River. Whether he was hunting, fishing, or just relaxing reading a book, this was his "happy place".
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Central Wesleyan Church, general fund. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 19, 2019
