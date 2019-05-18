|
Dale was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and go camping. He loved to spend time in Brohman at their cottage which became the center of family activities for many years. You would see him every weekend at Berlin Raceway and formerly was the manager at Waverly Shores Village.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jo Ann Haverdink, and brothers Ronald and David Haverdink.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Donna Haverdink, children Scott and Bonnie Haverdink, Jeff Haverdink, Rhonda Benavides, Marilyn and Floyd Everling, Ruth Driesenga, Judy and Larry Vanslooten, Cal and Judy Haverdink, Carol Haverdink, Sally and Brian Nelson, Karen Lawson, and by 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dale is also survived by sister-in-law Phyllis and Lynn Hays and many nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate his life will be 3 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Maple Avenue Ministries, 427 Maple Ave., Holland, with visitation 1-3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be to Hospice of Holland. Please visit lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Haverdink family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 18, 2019