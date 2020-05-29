Dale Smith, 95, of Zeeland, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 27, 2020.Dale was born January 8, 1925, in Monterey Center, Michigan, to Miles and Ethel (McDermott) Smith. After graduating from Hopkins High School, he served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Dale returned home from the war and married Erna Oster in 1949. They moved from Hopkins and lived most of their life in Zeeland. Dale worked at Mead Johnson for 38 years before retiring. He was the oldest member of Zion Lutheran Church. Dale enjoyed watching sports of all kinds and especially coaching the church men's and women's softball teams. He found great enjoyment in gardening and lawncare. Dale was preceded in death by two sons, Doyle Smith and Bradley Smith, his son-in-law John McCormack, brothers: Milton (Lucretia) Smith, Hap (Joan) Smith; sisters: Bea (Arby) Button, Gladys (Levi) Knobloch, and many in-laws.He is survived by his wife of 71 years: Erna, their children: Ronda McCormack, Jymm (Judy) Smith, Brenda (Mark) Schout, Karen (Kelly) Van Koevering; grandchildren: Patti (Patrick) Klemmet, John (Lisa) McCormack, Luke Hackney, Andrew (Katie) Schout, Erin Schout, Kaleigh Schout, Kyle (Tiffanie) Van Koevering, Alex Van Koevering, Maxton (Karly) Van Koevering; five great-grandchildren, sister Ardith (Lee) Long, sisters-in-law: Irma Wamhoff, Gladys Schultz, Betty Nolting, and many extended family and friends.A family graveside service will be held in Zeeland Cemetery. Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State, Zeeland.