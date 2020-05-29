Dale Smith
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Smith, 95, of Zeeland, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 27, 2020.
Dale was born January 8, 1925, in Monterey Center, Michigan, to Miles and Ethel (McDermott) Smith. After graduating from Hopkins High School, he served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Dale returned home from the war and married Erna Oster in 1949. They moved from Hopkins and lived most of their life in Zeeland. Dale worked at Mead Johnson for 38 years before retiring. He was the oldest member of Zion Lutheran Church. Dale enjoyed watching sports of all kinds and especially coaching the church men's and women's softball teams. He found great enjoyment in gardening and lawncare. Dale was preceded in death by two sons, Doyle Smith and Bradley Smith, his son-in-law John McCormack, brothers: Milton (Lucretia) Smith, Hap (Joan) Smith; sisters: Bea (Arby) Button, Gladys (Levi) Knobloch, and many in-laws.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years: Erna, their children: Ronda McCormack, Jymm (Judy) Smith, Brenda (Mark) Schout, Karen (Kelly) Van Koevering; grandchildren: Patti (Patrick) Klemmet, John (Lisa) McCormack, Luke Hackney, Andrew (Katie) Schout, Erin Schout, Kaleigh Schout, Kyle (Tiffanie) Van Koevering, Alex Van Koevering, Maxton (Karly) Van Koevering; five great-grandchildren, sister Ardith (Lee) Long, sisters-in-law: Irma Wamhoff, Gladys Schultz, Betty Nolting, and many extended family and friends.
A family graveside service will be held in Zeeland Cemetery. Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State, Zeeland.
www.yntemafh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 28, 2020
Sad to see you go Uncle Dale, miss the times you came to North Dakota to visit.. Loved my times in Michigan as they will always be in my memories. Best to you Aunt Erna and everyone as you are in our thoughts at this time! Bill & Kathy Tarno and rest of Tarno Family.
bill tarno
Family
May 28, 2020
Sympathies to the entire family.Take cate of each other.
Tom DEKKER
May 28, 2020
So Sorry!!!
Praying God will wrap His loving arms around each of you and give you His Strength and Comfort.
Linda & Fritz Spreitzer
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved