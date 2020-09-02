1/1
Dale Van Hoven
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale "Pickle" Van Hoven, 91, of Zeeland, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020.
Dale was born in Jamestown on June 23, 1929, to Jacob and Emma (Sprik) Van Hoven. He graduated from Zeeland High School and became a linesman for Consumers Energy. In 1950 he married Barbara Van Ingen and they raised their daughter Pam in Zeeland and they were members of First Reformed Church. Barbara preceded him in death in 1987. Pickle retired after 35 years of service from Consumers Energy. He married Shirley (Kraai) Krikke in 1989. Pickle was an avid fisherman and boater. In retirement Pickle delivered boats across the country for Power Play and also worked doing flower delivery. He was a dedicated grandfather and was endeared as "Papa Pickle". Pickle was also preceded in death by his step-son Rodney Krikke and his brothers John Van Hoven and Jim Van Hoven.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Shirley, daughter Pam and Jim Courtright of Grand Haven, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Chris and Tammy Nyenhuis (Trevor, Andrew, Jacob), Mitchell and Carrie Nyenhuis (Jade); step-sons: Ross and Deborah Krikke, Robert and Elli Krikke, Paul and Megan Krikke; 14 step-grandchildren and 7 step-great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law: Sue Van Hoven, Virginia Van Hoven, Joy Kraai.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, in Zeeland Cemetery, 230 East Lincoln Avenue, Zeeland MI 49464. (Please bring a chair.) The family will greet and visit with relatives and friends from 1:00-1:50 pm, prior to the service in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Reformed Church of Zeeland.
Arrangements are by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464. www.yntemafh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Zeeland Cemetery,
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Zeeland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yntema Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved