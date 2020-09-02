Dale "Pickle" Van Hoven, 91, of Zeeland, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020.
Dale was born in Jamestown on June 23, 1929, to Jacob and Emma (Sprik) Van Hoven. He graduated from Zeeland High School and became a linesman for Consumers Energy. In 1950 he married Barbara Van Ingen and they raised their daughter Pam in Zeeland and they were members of First Reformed Church. Barbara preceded him in death in 1987. Pickle retired after 35 years of service from Consumers Energy. He married Shirley (Kraai) Krikke in 1989. Pickle was an avid fisherman and boater. In retirement Pickle delivered boats across the country for Power Play and also worked doing flower delivery. He was a dedicated grandfather and was endeared as "Papa Pickle". Pickle was also preceded in death by his step-son Rodney Krikke and his brothers John Van Hoven and Jim Van Hoven.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Shirley, daughter Pam and Jim Courtright of Grand Haven, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Chris and Tammy Nyenhuis (Trevor, Andrew, Jacob), Mitchell and Carrie Nyenhuis (Jade); step-sons: Ross and Deborah Krikke, Robert and Elli Krikke, Paul and Megan Krikke; 14 step-grandchildren and 7 step-great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law: Sue Van Hoven, Virginia Van Hoven, Joy Kraai.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, in Zeeland Cemetery, 230 East Lincoln Avenue, Zeeland MI 49464. (Please bring a chair.) The family will greet and visit with relatives and friends from 1:00-1:50 pm, prior to the service in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Reformed Church of Zeeland.
Arrangements are by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464. www.yntemafh.com