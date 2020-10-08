1/1
Dale VanderWall
Dale Calvin VanderWall, age 69, of Holland, finished his journey on this earth and entered the presence of Jesus, his Savior on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
He was born in Grand Rapids, MI to Merlin and Coralee VanderWall on March 17, 1951. He grew up in Forest Grove Station attending a 2-room schoolhouse through the 8th grade, went on to graduate from Hudsonville High, and attended Hope and Grand Valley colleges. He worked as an accountant and tax preparer for over 40 years.
Dale enjoyed hiking, bicycling, gardening, traveling with Cindy to the Middle East with Under the Fig Tree Ministries and to northern Michigan. His favorite day of the week was Wednesday when he would meet with all his guy friends from the Barnabas Prayer group at Holland Heights Church enjoying the fun and caring friendships. He was known for his quick wit and sassy come backs, making everyone laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; his step-daughters, Michelle (Scott) Johnson of Arkansas, Emily (Jason) Perton of Kentwood; sisters, Judy (Steve) Zydek, Susan Post, Barb Buis; sister-in-law, Carol Sutton; brother-in-law, Merle (Becky) Liskey; and his 5 adored grandchildren, Darian, Livi, Tyler, Gus, and Nico.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Holland Heights Christian Reformed Church, 836 8th Street, Holland, MI 49423 with the Rev. George DeJong officiating.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Holland Heights Christian Reformed Church
October 6, 2020
The Holland Heights Boomers were so blessed to have Dale in our group. His quick wit and snappy comebacks always kept us laughing. A highlight of our time together this year was our care Group meeting this March in Englewood. We had such a sweet time of fellowship and love together that day.
Doug Vanderlaan
Friend
