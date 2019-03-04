|
Dan E. Frelander, 62, passed away on March 1, 2019 at Holland Hospital. He was born on April 14, 1956 in Holland to Norman and Elsie (Goodhart) Frelander. He is survived by life partner, Nancy Forsten; her children, CheyAnne, Kyla, Alicia, and Melanie; sons, Todd Frelander and Marc Frelander; grandchildren, Preston and Shay all of Flint; sisters, Diane (Doug Weeks) Vanderford, Janet (Jeff) Driesenga; nieces, Susan Schackow and Nicole Driesenga, all of Holland; step-mother, Margaret Frelander of Grand Blanc. He was preceded in death by mother and step-father, Elsie and Corky VanDine; father, Norman Frelander; and brother, Michael Frelander.
A service will be held on Saturday March 9 at First Baptist Church of Holland, 1066 E. 8th Street. Visitation at 1:30 p.m. followed by the service at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 4, 2019