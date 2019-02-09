|
Daniel G. Bergman, 40, of Grand Rapids, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, February 11, 2019, at Dutton United Reformed Church, 6950 Hannah Lake Ave., SE Caledonia, MI 49316. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm, Sunday, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland MI 49464. Visitation will also be 12:00-12:45 prior to the funeral service Monday. Interment will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Barnabas Ministries, 9479 Riley, #200, Zeeland MI 49464.
