Daniel Bush
Daniel Earl Bush, P.E., 73, of Spring Lake, Michigan went to be with his Heavenly Father on August 2, 2020 after a battle with Leukemia (AML). Dan was born on May 29, 1947 in Flint, Michigan to Harold and Helen Bush. After graduating from Flint Southwestern High School in 1965, Dan went on to attend Michigan Tech where he majored in Mechanical Engineering, a logical choice since he was always taking everything apart as a kid - but rarely putting them back together to his mother's dismay. While at Michigan Tech, Dan met the love of his life, Clara Slinn whom he has been married to since 1968, at the Dee Stadium Ice Skating rink. Dan had a fulfilling career with Consumers Energy from 1969 to 2016. He then went on to become the Plant Superintendent of the Sims Plant, where he designed the snow melt that is used in downtown Grand Haven. After his retirement in 2011, Dan spent his last 9 years doing things he loved: playing golf, cross-country skiing, and building around the house. Dan was also very involved in his church of 29 years, Lakeshore Fellowship, where he served as a deacon, held small groups at his house on Tuesday nights, and helped with a remodeling project. Dan is survived by his wife Clara of 52 years; son, Vince (Linda) Bush; daughter, Jennifer (Ed) Bellis; brothers, David (Sally) Bush and Greg (Gwen) Bush; grandchildren, Brady and Grant Bush and Madalyn, Thayer, Holden, and Ava Bellis, as well as many nieces and nephews. Dan was very thankful for all of the family and friends that stopped by in his final weeks, especially his Lakeshore Fellowship family. A Memorial Service will be held 1PM, Friday, August 7 at Lakeshore Fellowship (16790 Van Wagner Rd., 49456). An Outdoor Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, August 6 from 4-7PM at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. Memorial contributions in Dan's memory may be directed to Lakeshore Fellowship. Please share memories with the family online at www.sytsemafh.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sytsema Funeral Homes, The Lee Chapel
AUG
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Lakeshore Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
Sytsema Funeral Homes, The Lee Chapel
6291 Harvey St.
Norton Shores, MI 49444
(231) 798-1100
August 4, 2020
I went to Freeman Elementary, McKinley Jr High and Southwestern High School....all with Dan. He was just such a very very nice guy. It appears he continued in that same manner and enjoyed a wonderful life.
Rest easy, Dan. I'm sure you'll be missed.
Lynn (McGee) Hampton
Friend
August 4, 2020
Jerald L Ware
Friend
August 4, 2020
Tim Wallace
Friend
August 4, 2020
August 4, 2020
Dan Bush was a Gentleman, a leader who treated people with respect and propriety. Rest In Peace Dan.
Raymond V Gutierrez
Coworker
August 4, 2020
I shall miss you
And a great inspiration
Tom Kalkman
Coworker
August 3, 2020
I TrueLy enjoyed working with Dan at the whiting plant he was a great Guy and fun to work with , we missed him when he moved on, God's love to Dan and his family!
Doug Petee
Coworker
August 3, 2020
Dan was a great friend and a great person to work with on numerous projects at Consumers Energy.
Doug Mead
Friend
August 3, 2020
Doug Mead
Friend
