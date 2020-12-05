Daniel Dubbink, age 67, of Hamilton/Bentheim died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his home. His long battle with cancer has ended.
He was a member of Bentheim Reformed Church, which he served many ways faithfully. His lifelong career was in the lumber division of Hamilton Farm Bureau/Zeeland Lumber. Dan loved the outdoors, gardening, sports, and family. His grandchildren were his joy.
Dan is survived and greatly missed by his wife of 47 years, Beth; his son Jason (Beth) Dubbink of Hamilton and his daughter Laura (Devin) Kolenic of Valparaiso, IN; his grandchildren Olivia Dubbink, Benjamin and Allison Kolenic; siblings: Dorothy Bledsoe (Charles Smith) of Hopkins, Donald (Sheila) Dubbink of Lowell, and Doug (Jean) Dubbink of Eagen, MN: brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: James (Janice) Berens Jr. of Hamilton, Jeanne Linville of Naples, FL, Marilyn (Paul) Scholten of Zeeland, Gail (Robert) Schutter of Hamilton, Joy (Richard) Lohman of Hamilton and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Private funeral services will be held. A public graveside service will be held at Noon, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Bentheim Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or Community Action House-Food Pantry. Dan's family welcomes your memories and messages on the guestbook on his obituary page at www.yntemafh.com