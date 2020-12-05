Dan was a giant of a man. Not just a big guy, but his spirit, heart, and personality. Beth and family, I ask that your emptiness be filled by the God of all comfort. He knows your pain and He knows your sadness. The best thing is we have HOPE! Biblical hope is defined as a foreknown knowledge of future events. So, In Christ, we can know that we will see Dan again in Heaven.

Bruce Dubbink

