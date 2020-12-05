1/1
Daniel Dubbink
1952 - 2020
Daniel Dubbink, age 67, of Hamilton/Bentheim died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his home. His long battle with cancer has ended.
He was a member of Bentheim Reformed Church, which he served many ways faithfully. His lifelong career was in the lumber division of Hamilton Farm Bureau/Zeeland Lumber. Dan loved the outdoors, gardening, sports, and family. His grandchildren were his joy.
Dan is survived and greatly missed by his wife of 47 years, Beth; his son, Jason (Beth) Dubbink of Hamilton, and his daughter, Laura (Devin) Kolenic of Valparaiso, IN; his grandchildren, Olivia Dubbink, Benjamin and Allison Kolenic; siblings, Dorothy Bledsoe (Charles Smith) of Hopkins, Donald (Sheila) Dubbink of Lowell, and Doug (Jean) Dubbink of Eagen, MN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Patricia (Gerry) Howser of Kalamazoo, James (Janice) Berens Jr. of Hamilton, Jeanne Linville of Naples, FL, Marilyn (Paul) Scholten of Zeeland, Gail (Robert) Schutter of Hamilton, Joy (Richard) Lohman of Hamilton and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Private funeral services will be held. A public graveside service will be held at noon Monday, December 7, 2020, at Bentheim Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or Community Action House-Food Pantry. Dan's family welcomes your memories and messages on the guestbook on his obituary page at yntemafh.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Bentheim Cemetery
December 5, 2020
Beth, thinking of you and your family at this time. Praying for God's blessing and peace.
Luanne Lampen
Classmate
December 5, 2020
Beth and Family
So very sorry to hear of Dans passing
He was a very good man and I will always remember his kind smile
He took pride in customer service all his years in the lumber business
My heart goes out to you
Cal Schrotenboer
December 5, 2020
Beth, Laura & Devin, and family:
We are so incredibly sorry to hear of the passing of Dan/your dad. May he rest in peace. He was an amazing man and will certainly be missed by many. We are sending all of our love, hugs, prayers, and condolences to you and your family from afar.
-The Blaszak Family
Justin & Brittany Blaszak
Family Friend
December 4, 2020
To Beth and family, condolences from me in Australia....in Gods arms..
Beverley Ross
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
Dan was a giant of a man. Not just a big guy, but his spirit, heart, and personality. Beth and family, I ask that your emptiness be filled by the God of all comfort. He knows your pain and He knows your sadness. The best thing is we have HOPE! Biblical hope is defined as a foreknown knowledge of future events. So, In Christ, we can know that we will see Dan again in Heaven.
Bruce Dubbink
Family
December 4, 2020
Dear Beth and family...
You are in our thoughts and prayers. Dan was an awesome person and his big smile was contagious.
Thinking of you all
Ginny and Nick Tatarchuk
Family Friend
December 4, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I hope you feel the love and prayers that many are sending during this difficult time.
Sharon Kruse
Friend
December 4, 2020
Dear Beth, Jason & Beth , Laura & Devin and the grandchildren.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Dan was an awesome person, always kind, always greeting you with a big smile. Thinking of you all
Ginny and Nick Tatarchuk
Nicholas Tatarchuk
Friend
December 4, 2020
Dear Beth and Family, we were saddened to hear of Dan's passing. He was truly a Good Guy, one of the best! You were Blessed to have had him for 47 years, although it's never long enough. He fought long and hard, and never seemed to complain. He will be missed! Carl and Kathie
Kathie Slotman
Classmate
December 4, 2020
Beth and family. So sorry to hear of Dan's passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cindy Kleinheksel
Friend
December 4, 2020
Dear Beth and Family, please know that you have been in my thoughts and prayers especially these last few days. May you experience God's comfort as only he can give. Dawn VandenBosch
Dawn VandenBosch
Family
December 4, 2020
sorry to about Dan our prayers are with you
Edward Boeve
Family Friend
December 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Dan was a friend to everyone!! He fought a good fight against the "C" enemy and now his reward is Heaven!! RIP my friend
Gloria SIMONSON
Friend
