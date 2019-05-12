|
|
Daniel Gonzales, age 58, of Holland went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2019 after his battle with cancer.
Daniel was born in Kerrville, TX on August 27, 1960 to parents Gerardo & Ricarda Gonzales. He was a graduate from Holland High School. Daniel worked in the hotel industry for many years in different parts of the country. His outgoing and friendly personality made him a great success. Daniel's kind and nurturing heart made anyone in his presence know that they were loved. To know Dan was to know a true gem. He enjoyed time with his family and friends, going to the movies, learning about his family history, and saving old pictures.
Daniel is survived by his mother, Ricarda (Guzman) Gonzales; his sisters Sylvia (Filiberto) Serrano, Sandy Donaldson; his brothers Gerardo Gonzales Jr. and Michael (Stephanie) Gonzales. He was an uncle to many nieces and nephews. "Uncle Dan" loved and treated each of them as if they were his own children. He always referred to his great nieces & nephews as his 'Little Angels'. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Gerardo Gonzales; sister, Patti Palomo and Grandmother, Elvira Ruvalcaba.
The family will greet visitors on Wednesday May 15, from 7:00 to 9:00pm at St. Francis de Sales Church, 171 West 13th Street, Holland. A funeral mass will be held Thursday May 16, at 10AM at St. Francis de Sales Church. Father Kyle Kilpatrick will celebrate the mass. Interment will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery, Holland.
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 12, 2019