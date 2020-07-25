Daniel Hebert

On Tuesday July 21, 2020, Daniel James Hebert, loving brother to William J. (Cheryl) Hebert, Thomas M. Hebert, Patricia A. (Jerry) Higgs, Margaret E. (Dennis) Feuerstein, Louis H. (Marilyn) Hebert, Mary K. (Keith) DeWitt and uncle to many nieces and nephews, passed on at the age of 75.
Dan grew up in the Saugatuck community and graduated from Saugatuck High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed at the Naval Air Station at Barbers Point, Hawaii. Dan served his country faithfully and honorably for a four year enlistment. He was a nature and animal lover. Dan was known to have a great sense of humor and he also loved Nascar.
Mr. Hebert was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eileen Hebert; brothers, John R. Hebert and Richard D. Hebert; nephew, Thomas M. Hebert Jr.
A private graveside ceremony will be held with Father Fabio Garzon presiding. The United States Navy Honor Guard and the V.F.W. Post 2144 will bestow military honors. Interment will be in Saugatuck Riverside Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Resthaven Maplewoods and Hospice of Holland staff for the kindness and care they showed Dan.
