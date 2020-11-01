1/1
Daniel Knoll
1951 - 2020
Daniel Lee Knoll, age 68, went to be with our heavenly Father on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Daniel was the son of the late Gradus and Ruth Knoll.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Knoll; children, Barb Trammell, Scott Daniel and Michele Knoll, Stephen Kelly Gradus and Norma Knoll, stepson, David Trammell; grandchildren, Lossie and Shawn DeJonge (Paisley), Caleb Micheal Wiersma, Zack Knoll, Hailey Knoll, Aiden Knoll, Colton Knoll, Jordyn Knoll, Melissa Dangler (Levi); brother, Ray and Karen Knoll; brother, Phil and Carol Knoll; sister, Kathy and Larry Larson; sister-in-law, Deborah Wilder; and sister-in-law Kathy and Mark Haveman.
A private family burial is being planned in Graafschap Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's honor to the American Cancer Society.
www.langelandsterenberg.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
a loved one
October 31, 2020
May God be near and comfort your family. Memories of Graafschap and High School come to mind. May God's presence be felt.
Patty Van Brgt
Classmate
October 31, 2020
Phil and Carol, So sorry to hear about the passing of your brother Dan. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. Blaine and Kristi Jo
Blaine and Kristi Jo Knoll
Family Friend
October 30, 2020
Linda, I am so sorry to hear of Dan's passing. Condolences to your family. Sue Harris (Birce)
Due Hartis
Friend
October 30, 2020
Great memories of Dan while at Hamilton High School
Linda , our thoughts and prayers are for you and your family
God Bless !
Cal and Ardale
Cal Schrotenboer
Friend
