Daniel Lee Knoll, age 68, went to be with our heavenly Father on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Daniel was the son of the late Gradus and Ruth Knoll.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Knoll; children, Barb Trammell, Scott Daniel and Michele Knoll, Stephen Kelly Gradus and Norma Knoll, stepson, David Trammell; grandchildren, Lossie and Shawn DeJonge (Paisley), Caleb Micheal Wiersma, Zack Knoll, Hailey Knoll, Aiden Knoll, Colton Knoll, Jordyn Knoll, Melissa Dangler (Levi); brother, Ray and Karen Knoll; brother, Phil and Carol Knoll; sister, Kathy and Larry Larson; sister-in-law, Deborah Wilder; and sister-in-law Kathy and Mark Haveman.
A private family burial is being planned in Graafschap Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's honor to the American Cancer Society
