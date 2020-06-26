Daniel Wilbur

Daniel Jay Wilbur "Boone," 60, of Fountain, MI passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Grand Rapids, MI. He was a former resident of Holland, MI, and employed by Whitehall Industry in Ludington, MI. Boone was an avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be deeply missed and remembered with a smile.
Preceded in death by his Grandparents, Ira and Myrtle Scott; Roland and Margaret Wilbur; Mother Ruth Ann Wilbur.
He is survived by his children, Samantha Wilbur & Brittany Wilbur, of Holland, MI; Nicole Gonzales, of Stuart, FL; Ervey Gonzales, of Holland, MI; Laketon Pretty, of Fountain, MI; Grandchildren, Jackson Gelders, of Stuart, FL; Brianna Gonzales & Madison Gonzales, of Holland, MI; Father, Rodney Wilbur, of Eaton Rapids, MI; Brothers, Jeff Wilbur, of Fountain, MI; Greg (Chrissy) Wilbur, of Manistee, MI; Paul (Trudi) Wilbur, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Tony (Brenda) Wilbur, of Fountain, MI; Sister, Lisa (Allen) Eichmeier, of Fountain, MI; Nieces, Nicole Wilbur Soberalski, Megan Wilbur Six, Stephanie Eichmeier Ott; Nephews, Sean Wilbur, Thomas Wilbur, Nathan Wilbur, Chad Wilbur; Longtime friend, Lupe Gonzales, of Holland, MI.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.2heart.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Dykstra Funeral Home-Downtown Chapel in Holland, MI.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Preceded in death by his Grandparents, Ira and Myrtle Scott; Roland and Margaret Wilbur; Mother Ruth Ann Wilbur.
He is survived by his children, Samantha Wilbur & Brittany Wilbur, of Holland, MI; Nicole Gonzales, of Stuart, FL; Ervey Gonzales, of Holland, MI; Laketon Pretty, of Fountain, MI; Grandchildren, Jackson Gelders, of Stuart, FL; Brianna Gonzales & Madison Gonzales, of Holland, MI; Father, Rodney Wilbur, of Eaton Rapids, MI; Brothers, Jeff Wilbur, of Fountain, MI; Greg (Chrissy) Wilbur, of Manistee, MI; Paul (Trudi) Wilbur, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Tony (Brenda) Wilbur, of Fountain, MI; Sister, Lisa (Allen) Eichmeier, of Fountain, MI; Nieces, Nicole Wilbur Soberalski, Megan Wilbur Six, Stephanie Eichmeier Ott; Nephews, Sean Wilbur, Thomas Wilbur, Nathan Wilbur, Chad Wilbur; Longtime friend, Lupe Gonzales, of Holland, MI.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.2heart.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Dykstra Funeral Home-Downtown Chapel in Holland, MI.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 26, 2020.