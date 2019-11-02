|
Danny Gilley, age 71 of Holland, passed away October 29, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Danny was born in Wartburg, TN, August 8, 1948 to Don and Beaulah Gilley. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War from 1968-70 and a member of the Holland VFW Post 2144. Danny worked for Bohn Aluminum/Hydro/Benteler for over 52 years.
Preceding him in death were his parents, 2 angel baby daughters, sister, Donna, and his brother Terry.
He is survived by his wife Renee; his children and step children, Lynnzie Gilley, Thomas Hutcheson, Caitlyn Hutcheson, DeAnna (Steve) Bolla, Michael Gilley, and Steven Gilley; 6 grandchildren, Evan, Julia, and Nick Bolla, Neneh Johnson, Zachary Parker, and Allison Parker; siblings Randy Gilley and Sandy, Tena (Bill) Brooks, Sheila (Ted) Drooger, and Sandy (Gary) Crane; many extended family and friends that he treated like family.
At Danny's request, no services are planned.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 2, 2019