Darla Dawn Westfield, age 71 of Zeeland, passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2019.
Darla was born January 29, 1948 to Edward and Hilda (Styf) Ponstein. She taught gymnastics for Zeeland Recreation for 38 years well known as Ms. Darla. Her passion was gardening and providing flowers for the community, she enjoyed painting, photography, quilting and watching her grandchildren's sporting events. As a family, we enjoyed camping, fishing and a prefect sunset over the water or in the back field.
She was a mother and grandmother to everyone, always putting others before herself. She will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her father Edward Ponstein and the Westfield in-laws.
Survived by James, her husband of 50 years, her mother Hilda Ponstein, sister Eleanor Akker of Washington, brother Mark (Liz) Ponstein of Zeeland. Also surviving are her 4 children Dana Gruppen (Dave Kelley) of Sarasota FL, Dawn (Chris) Shank of Allegan, Mike (Jo) Westfield of Allegan, Max (Angela) Westfield of Zeeland. Her 8 Grandchildren Ryan, Ashley, Cody (Sydney), Megan, Hailey, Katie, Brady, Jax and 3 great grandchildren Kaden, Sage and baby girl Westfield.
Private family memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Darla may be made to Zeeland Recreation, Attn: K.L.A.S.S. Program, (Kids Leisure, Aquatics, and Sports Scholarships, 320 E Main, Zeeland, MI 49464. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 19, 2019