Darryl Van Der Bie, age 73 of Grand Haven, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Medilodge of Holland.
Darryl was born and raised in Holland. After graduating from Holland High School, Darryl served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Upon his return home, he moved to Grand Haven. He worked for Meijer and Trendway.
Darryl was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jo Van Der Bie and his daughter Christy Lynn Van Der Bie. He is survived by his daughter Julie Van Der Bie; sister, Pam and John Lawson; Uncle and Aunt Harv and Bev DeRidder; as well as his nieces and cousins.
Services are being planned for a later date after the current restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the of America.
Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2020