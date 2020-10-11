Daryl Vetter

Pastor Daryl A. Vetter, age 81 of Holland, MI went to his heavenly home to be with his Lord & Savior Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur & Evelyn Vetter; sister Junice Baarada; nieces Sherry & Shelly; in-laws Hilbertus & Goldie Wieman and brother-in-law Norman Wieman.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 57 years, Glenda Wieman-Vetter; daughters Vernae (Earl) Smith, Vernita (Phil) Roxbury; grandchildren Alex (Erin) Roxbury, Max (Ashley) Roxbury, Jamie Cox, Janae Cox, Lis Smith, Dan (Emilie) Smith, Audrey (Seth) Buma; great grandchildren Yemaya, Carter, Benjamin, Harper; nieces Maelene (Rick) Ford, Janessa (Art) Melton; cousin Valdona (Denny) VanEmerik; Glenda's siblings and many close friends.
Daryl grew up on a farm in Marion, South Dakota. Graduated from Marion High School. Attended Augustana College, Sioux Falls, S.D. and Western Theological Seminary, Holland, MI. He was a pastor in Sodus, New York, Detroit, Holland & Portage, MI. Daryl was known to be a man of God, loved people, and especially enjoyed time spent with his family. He always put others ahead of himself. He had a big and kind heart, great sense of humor, and loved life to the fullest.
Relationships with God and people were the most meaningful experiences throughout his 42 years in ministry.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am Friday (October 23) in the sanctuary at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Road, with the Rev. Fritz Kruithof officiating. Please use door C for entering. Masks are recommended. Visitation will be 10-10:45, prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Downtown Chapel. For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.