Daryl Woodwyk, age 54, of Hudsonville, went home to Jesus on Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children, with the sounds of basketball in the background. Daryl was husband to Shelley Woodwyk; dad to Melissa (Ryan) Johnson, Nate (Merissa) Woodwyk, and Leanne (Logan) Schaeffer; and Grandpa D to Jadyn, Thompson, Weston, and Paxton. Daryl was brother to Linda (Mark) Lamers, Rick (Dawn) Woodwyk, Wanda (Steve) Vanderveen, Lori (Randy) Lamers, Julie (Marc) Krafft, and Karen (Lewis) Inman; son-in-law to Kathy Church; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. His love for his family was followed by his love for sports. Daryl was an MHSAA official for basketball, football, and softball and GLIAC basketball official. He was a local truck driver who worked at Haworth for thirty years. Daryl was met in heaven by his parents, Warren and Carol Woodwyk; brother-in-law, Mark Tanis; and father-in-law, Tom Church. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at noon at Jamestown Reformed Church, 2554 Riley St., Jamestown, with Rev. Brent Beckett officiating. Relatives and friends may meet the family on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home (Grandville) 4145 Chicago Dr. SW. An additional visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. with a time of sharing at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019