Dave Looman passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 surrounded by family.
Dave was born in Holland, Michigan on November 17, 1944, the second son of Marvin and Erma Looman. He married his sweetheart Joyce Berry in 1965 and raised three children, Linda, Wendy and Mark. Through their 54 years of marriage, Dave and Joyce made lifelong memories and friends in Holland and Alden Michigan.
When he was younger Dave worked with his father and brothers in Marv's business, Looman's Body Shop on 17th Street, where he learned the trade that would span his life and career with cars. He loved the outdoors and helping others, and one of his proudest achievements as a young adult was becoming the first Eagle Scout with Troop 151 at Christ Memorial Church in Holland. He started his own business and eventually worked as an insurance adjuster with Haller Appraisal for 35 years.
Dave and his wife Joyce were auto racers with the Sports Car Club of America for 40 years. He was a National Champion and made many racing friends across the country through his generosity and goofy sense of humor.
He was an author of five self-published books about auto racing, beloved dogs, family, and the treasures of small-town life.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Erma and his brother Larry, and his faithful companion, a sheltie named Shempi. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and three children: Linda Quintero (Raymond), Wendy Looman (Joan) and Mark Looman (Heather); six grandchildren: David Korb, Raymond Michael Quintero, Cory Quintero, Chloe Looman, Phoebe Looman, Elly Looman; brother, Rich Looman (Letty); sister-in-law Gale Rigney (Jim); great grandchildren, aunts, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all the kind nurses and staff at Evergreen Commons Day Center, Resthaven Care Community (David's House), Pine Rest of Grand Rapids, and Hospice of Holland, who compassionately and lovingly helped Dave and his family through the long and debilitating journey of Alzheimer's disease.
A memorial service to honor Dave's life and faith will be 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland, MI 49464. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 to 11:45 prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Holland or the .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2020