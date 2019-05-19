Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Saugatuck Chapel
520 Lake St
Saugatuck, MI 49453
(269) 857-2290
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Saugatuck Chapel
520 Lake St
Saugatuck, MI 49453
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
100 St. Peters Dr
Douglas, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
100 St. Peters Dr.
Douglas, MI
Dave Vincent


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dave Vincent Obituary
On May 15, Dave Vincent, loving husband of Mary Vincent and devoted father of Adam (Kate) Vincent, Danielle (Jeff Ingold) Vincent, passed on at the age of 75. Dave was born in Trout Lake, Michigan on March 18, 1944. As an early teen he moved to the Holland area where he attended West Ottawa High School and met Mary, the love of his life. Mr. Vincent had a long accomplished career at Hope College working as a Master Journeyman Electrician. He loved fly tying, fly fishing, photography and traveling. Dave was also gifted with his hands, he had the ability to repair or build anything. His children remember him most as a coach, mentor and fan, always actively supporting and participating in their lives. Dave is also survived by his 3 adoring grandchildren Veronica, Ava and Rowan. The family will receive visitors Wednesday, May 22 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Dykstra Funeral Home – Saugatuck Chapel, 520 Lake Street, Saugatuck. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 100 St. Peters Dr., Douglas, Michigan with visitation one hour prior from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Father Fabio Garzon will celebrate the mass. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church. To sign an online registry or to leave a memory please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home – Saugatuck Chapel
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 19, 2019
