David "Dave" Barber, age 77 of Holland, fell asleep on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, and now awaits the return of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Dave's deep faith was evident to all who knew him. He was selfless, humble and kind, always willing to offer a helping hand. Dave enjoyed hosting and participating in Home Bible Fellowship Groups. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and took great pride in his family, especially his grandchildren, who will miss him. Dave was a lover of nature who enjoyed traveling, camping and birding. Dave spent most of his career in the finance department of Herman Miller.
Dave is survived by his wife of 54 years, Claudia Barber; children: Jeff (Pat) Barber, Steve (Tamara) Barber, Chris (Renae) Barber; daughter-in-law, Heidi Barber; grandchildren: Lindsey (Dustin) Martin, Jeremy (Lisa) Barber, Jonathan Barber, Nicholas Barber, Annika Barber, Zachary Barber, Christian Barber, Drew Barber; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Dwight) Ballast; in-laws: Connie Barber-Dreyer, Jim (Beverly) Reek, Annie Ingalls (Bill Raab); as well as many nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Barber and his sister, Marilyn Combs.
Visitation will be from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423. A memorial service will be at 1:00 on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 14, 2019