David Lee Bos, age 81, of Hudsonville, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, due to Alzheimer's. Born in Holland to Henry and Myrtle Bos on September 6, 1938, Dave's twinkling, mischievous brown eyes, his compassion and good cheer, and his Christian commitment will not be forgotten by his family and friends. He and his wife Nancy (VanRegenmorter) Bos, whom he loved beyond measure, would have been married 59 years on August 4, 2020. He also leaves behind his three children, Michael (Cheryl) Bos of Hudsonville, Jane Bos of Jenison, and Jackie (Doug) Roskamp of Holland; nine grandchildren: David, Christian, and Svetlana Bos, Catherine "Catie", Joseph, and Anna Luimes, and Abigail, Danielle, and Victoria "Tori" Roskamp. All of them loved him fiercely, and will miss his gentleness, his subtle, crackling humor, his warm and patient smile, and his upbeat, positive manner. He is also survived by his sister, Dawn (Jerry) Bredeweg of Holland; brother-in-law, Richard Brill of Grandville; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Hubert and Catherine VanRegenmorter of Jamestown; sister, Mary Brill; and siblings-in-law, Roger and Martha VanKlompenberg. Dave graduated from Holland Christian in 1956, and earned his bachelor's degree from Calvin College (1960) and master's degree from Michigan State University. He spent 40 years at Unity Christian High School in Hudsonville (1961-2000), touching the lives of more than 7,000 students, and ended his professional career as the O-K Conference assistant commissioner (2000-2010). During his time at Unity, Dave taught physical education, physiology, and history for 32 years, coached boys' basketball (26 years), baseball (15 years), and cross country (four years), and was the school's athletic director for 17 years (1983-2000). While an athletic administrator, Dave guided Unity from a 3-year high school with 12 teams to a 4-year high school with 32 teams, including adding a dozen girls' sports programs. He also was instrumental in beginning the Hudsonville Little League girls' softball program in 1974, much to the delight of his daughters. His family plans to hold a private, faith-filled graveside service at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Unity Christian High School, 5900 48th Ave., Hudsonville, MI 49426, https://www.unitychristian.org/. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 4, 2020.
July 3, 2020
My sympathies to Nancy and the Bos family. Dave was my varsity basketball coach at Unity, and he had a significant influence on my life.
Russ Jelsema
Student
July 2, 2020
This has been so hard to think about. Jane and family, Im so sorry for this loss of such a wonderful man. Such a shock after just connecting with you recently. He is now in Heaven with his Maker. He will be missed.
Edward Ripmaster
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
what a special guy! All memories accompanied with a smile. Memories starting at Sylvan Chr. Junior all the way to the present. A life well lived. Sympathy to Nancy and his special family . Prayers for God's custom Ma de grace to cover you. Jim an Lynne Springvloed.
Jim and Lynne Springvloed
Friend
July 2, 2020
I had the pleasure of getting to know Dave when he worked in the OK Commissioners Office at Grandville HS. He had the biggest smile and sweetest heart. Blessings of peace to his family.
Erin Briggs
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
My sympathies to you Nancy and your entire family. I will always remember David as an amazing teacher, mentor and follower. Just as he once welcomed us to school, cheered for us at the finish line or simply into a final quarter of a game .I know he is doing the same today in heaven!
Tim Gerrits
Student
July 1, 2020
I was never involved in athletics, but Mr. Bos was one of the few teachers who greeted me by name whenever I passed him in the hall at Unity. He was a wonderful man and a great teacher.
Bob Schippers
Student
July 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Truly blessed to have gotten to know him over the years of officiating. One outstanding individual!!! He will be missed.

Ryan & Susan Huber
Ryan Huber
Friend
July 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sherwin and Greta Heyboer
Friend
July 1, 2020
Sorry to hear that he has passed. We shall certainly remember his name and live for the Lord at Unity and Life . What a sport !!
Coach Larry Treece
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
Sincere sympathy to you Nancy & family in the passing of Dave. Also sympathy to Cathy & Sue in the loss of a special uncle. Fond memories come to mind of Rog & Marthas many happy comments of their brother-in-law.
Helen Hamming Selders
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
Dear Jane and Family,
I coached against Dave in the early 70's and when I became the AD at West Catholic in 1998, Dave was one of the first people to congratulate me and give me encouragement. Dave was always a true gentleman and an encouraging leader of student athletes. May God Bless you and your family during this difficult time and always.

Bob Phillips
Bob Phillips
Friend
June 30, 2020
ave was a gifted teacher, coach and leader as well as a good friend. He followed his calling with grace and love and everyone benefitted from it. What a wonderful legacy he leaves. My sympathy to Nancy, Mike, Jane, Jackie and the rest of his family.
Andrew De Vries
Friend
June 30, 2020
My coach ♡☆♡
the man that taught me to
go one more mile, before I knew what that meant☆♡☆ ... pre-race and post-race warm-up and cool-down the way he first taught
It to me in 1977 .... techniques I used as recently as Saturday as I wheeled downtown Hudsonville for a charity event.

Thank You ♡ Mr. Bos
James Allen Troost
June 30, 2020
Dave Bos was the best coach I ever had. He was my JV basketball coach my first year at Unity. I was a 3rd string guard and didn't play much but with his encouragement I gained confidence and I began to love sports. I will always be thankful for the fine Christian man he was.
Dave Hopkins
Student
June 30, 2020
Mr Bos was a kind and caring teacher and coach. He will be missed. He lived his life in a way that pleased God. Well done coach...enjoy your heavenly reward!!
Troy Billin
Student
June 30, 2020
We would to express our deepest sympathy to Nancy and Dave's family I had the privilege of working with Dave in the OK Conference for a few years after he left Unity Christian, He was a leader and a
winner and was well respected by the members of the OK Conference. He enjoyed high school athletics and working with
young people. He loved his family and watching his grandchildren
compete. He will be missed by all.
Jim and Pat Haskins
Friend
June 30, 2020
Dave Bos was my JV basketball coach at Unity, proved to be a first rate mentor, and was an excellent leader of young boys. I learned much from his teaching. While I rejoice in his well-deserved promotion, I am saddened at his loss. I offer deep sympathy to Nancy and the entire Bos family.
David L Baatenburg
