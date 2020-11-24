David C. Clark, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:19 a.m. after a brave battle with COPD. He was under the loving care of family, caregivers and hospice.

Born January 19, 1936 in Casco Township on his family's centennial farm, Dave was the only child of Henry Judson and Irene M. (Green) Clark. He was the fifth generation on the family farm.

Dave graduated from South Haven High School with the Class of 1954. On July 31, 1954 he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Marie (Betty) Harry of South Haven. She preceded him in death on January 23, 1983.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in January 1958. With a love for farming, Dave and his family returned to Casco Township.

Upon his retirement from the farm Dave moved to Holland. On October 15, 1983 he married Margaret (Marge) Webb. They shared 33 years together.

Dave retired from Sherwin Williams. He loved to golf and he and Marge traveled many miles with their fifth wheel. An avid outdoorsman, Dave loved to deer hunt and shared that with his family. He is preceded in death by his wife Marge, granddaughter Denise Wilkinson and step-son Rodney Webb.

Those who survive include 2 daughters, Dawn (Jack) Roose and Melanie (Daryl) Stadel; grandchildren, Curtis (Julia), Stuart (Gail), Jeff (Bethany), Allison (Mike), and Judson; 10 great grandchildren; step sons Roger (June) Webb, Ron Webb and Robert (Donna) Webb; step daughter-in-law Linda Webb, step-grandchildren Shea, Zachary, Nicholas, Ross (Emily), Ryan (Bethany), Kaylie (Brandon), Taylor (Tarah), Alexa, Joshua (Amanda), Jacob and Jonathan; 7 step great grandchildren; sister-in-law Charlotte (John) Keegstra; brother-in-law Norman (Diana) Crooks and special companion Charlotte Kossen.

Private graveside services including military honors will be held and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the excellent staff of Hospice of Holland, Airway Oxygen and to Dave's compassionate caregivers.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store