David Alan Cuthbertson, 82 passed away peacefully at Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Community in Zeeland, Michigan, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Born May 25, 1937, in Flint, David attended Flint Central HS and was a graduate of the University of Michigan (BS) and Central Michigan University (MBA). He served proudly in the Michigan National Guard for 6 years, then went on to a 35-year career as an Engineer at General Motors, working for both Buick and GM Parts. David also taught business management classes at Baker College in Flint.
Married for life to Ellen Kay Michael on June 16, 1962, at First Presbyterian Church, Flint, Michigan.
Dave was a quiet man with a wonderful sense of humor and was a true friend to all. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he treasured his family time. He loved table games and cards, golf, nature walks, and regular vacations to Traverse City, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, and, of course, chocolate chip cookies! He also loved learning, reading, travel, and music of all kinds – especially classical. Dave and Ellen visited every U.S. state, save Alaska, and also explored and hiked many of our national parks, as well as several countries in Europe. He had a passion for libraries, bookstores, museums, and visiting historical sites and college campuses when traveling.
Upon retirement, David relocated to Holland, Michigan, where he and Ellen became active members of the community. He was a member of HASP (Hope Academy of Senior Professionals) for over 20 years, where he continued his love of learning. He also served as a docent at Holland Museum, and as a volunteer at Herrick District Library and Evergreen Commons, where he taught computer classes for 12 years.
Active in the Church, he was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Holland, serving as an Elder and choir member. Previously, he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Flint, and also of Flushing Presbyterian.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Hazel (Deneen) Cuthbertson, brother R. Donald Cuthbertson, and brother-in-law Dr. Burton Brand.
He is survived by wife Ellen Kay, son Scott Cuthbertson (Leslie) of San Francisco, CA, daughter Susan Loughrin (Christopher) of Grand Haven, MI, grandchildren Jennifer and Jessica Cuthbertson and Owen and Kieran Loughrin, sister Lynn Brand of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, and sister-in-law Carol Cuthbertson of Silver Spring, MD, as well as many dear nieces and nephews.
Memorial service to be held at First Presbyterian Church of Holland, 659 State St., Holland, MI, 49423, at a date to be determined when it is safe to gather family and friends, with a committal service to take place in the memorial garden of the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Memorial Fund of First Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Heritage, who have become like family to us. God bless every one of them. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Cuthbertson family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2020