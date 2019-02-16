Home

Gerst Funeral Homes - O'Brien Eggebeen Gerst Chapel
3980 Cascade Rd. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
(616) 949-7350
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
David Edwards


1955 - 2019
David Edwards Obituary
David Curtis Edwards, age 63, of Sparta, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. David was was preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Pattye Edwards. He is survived by his sister, Nancy (Anthony) Perovich. David was a member of the Class of 1973 at East Grand Rapids High School, and was an outstanding student whose interests ranged from American literature to history and languages. He attended the University of Michigan and Albion College. As an adult, David continued to enjoy geography and travel, as well as movies. He valued spending time with his family, whether sharing meals or playing games. Visitation will be Monday, February 18 from 5:30-7:00 PM at O'Brien-Eggebeen-Gerst Chapel, 3980 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 19, at O'Brien-Eggebeen-Gerst Chapel. Rev. Dan Schewe officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to Hope Network Foundation, PO Box 890, Grand Rapids, MI 49518-0890.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2019
