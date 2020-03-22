|
David Henry Geerligs, age 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 7, 2020, after fighting a 7 year battle with pancreatic cancer. David served his country in the United States Navy, after graduating from Ottawa Hills High School. He worked at CNA Insurance for 25 years, and Macatawa Bank for 13 years. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Joanne; Children: Lori and Bill DeWitt, Steven and Diane Geerligs; grandchildren: Scott and Rebecca, Steven and Lindsey, James and Amber, Andrew, Abby, Sophia; Siblings: Kathy and Tony VanZanten, Gerald Geerligs, Louise and Ken Idema; Brothers and sisters-in-law: Shirley and Ken Pierce, Louise Van Oeveren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Casa de Esperanza Ministries, PO Box 234, Grand Haven, MI, 49417. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Geerligs family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020