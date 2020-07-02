Dave was born in Paris Township to Alvin and Alice Hansen and raised in Grand Rapids, MI. He was a handsome guy who attended South High School before joining the Army. As part of his active duty, he was stationed in Nurnberg, Germany and served in the reserves for an additional three years. When he returned home, he began a long career with C&O/ CSX Railroad. He worked hard with his steady job and side jobs to be a great provider for is family. His career with CSX Railroad took him from Grand Rapids to Livonia and eventually Jacksonville, FL until he retired and moved to Naples FL. While in Naples, Dave enjoyed a second career as a Security Agent at an affluent residential high-rise community.
Dave enjoyed a variety of hobbies over the years and was accomplished at them all. He had several fish tanks, loved music especially smooth jazz, and was an avid reader of historical fiction and suspense novels. He also sold and raced Suzuki motorcycles, enjoyed photography and was a power boating enthusiast. We spent many summer weekends at Bay Haven Yacht Club and Marina, beached in Saugatuck Cove, or docked in Grand Haven! Of all his hobbies Dave loved ballroom dancing the most. While in Florida, he had great success competing on the US Amateur Ballroom Dancers Association circuit. He made several treasured Floridian friends that he missed dearly.
After a health scare, Dave moved back to Michigan and the proximity of his family. He worked part time at Betten Imports, and spent time taking road trips to the U.P., watching the ships go through the channels and locks, watching NASCAR and College Football; he was a fierce fan of both and once watched an entire Michigan football game with his son Greg in Houston via phone call!
Alzheimer's hit Dave hard and fast in October of 2018 and by the year's end he became a resident of American House - Lighthouse in Holland where he endeared himself to the awesome staff. Wearing a silly grin and getting a kick out of spooking the staff, he was at the ready to tease, joke, and fire off a warning not to "mess up his hair!". The disease and the medication brought out a childlike countenance that enhanced his charm and we were blessed that he never lost recognition of who we were. The hardest part was watching a highly intelligent, often opinionated, and articulate man struggle to form simple sentences. On Memorial weekend he suffered what we believe was a stroke on Saturday afternoon. We were so grateful that we were able to stay by his side. He knew he was not alone, but rather surrounded with love. On May 27th, dad put his dancing shoes on in heaven. God's mercy is endless, and his timing is perfect.
Surviving to remember him are his daughter Deb Meurer of Holland, her children, Lane (Adam and Addison)Fall, Leigh (Bill and baby on the way) Hook, Andrea (Rene, Rene II, Jason, Markus, Sophia and baby on the way)Silvas; his son Greg and Stephanie Hansen of Houston and his children Brittany(Nathan) Pettit and Gregory Hansen; his daughter Holly and Jason McGavin and their daughter Ashley of Caledonia, his sister Shirley(Gordon) Race and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Virginia Rinks. He shared a special bond with Marian Miller, his former spouse and mother of his children and carried her in his heart until the end.
For those that loved, worked, and befriended him, your friendship is valued. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, they continue to lift us as we make our way through this valley. We will celebrate his life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 with a visitation from 5-7pm and funeral service immediately following at Stroo Funeral Home on 68th Street in Cutlerville, MI. He will be interred at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek, MI. Military honors will be celebrated at 10:30am on Friday, July 10, 2020. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Hospice of Holland.