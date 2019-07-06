|
|
David W. Mauger, age 87 of Douglas, passed away June 26, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Born in Milwaukee, WI, Dave was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. A veteran, Dave served as an officer during the Korean War in the Army Corp of Engineers. Dave lived in West Michigan for the past 27 years. He was a Rotarian, he served as a Village Trustee for Douglas, and mentored children in reading and math. Prior to his death, Dave said "he is enjoying the nice, friendly people at the Warm Friend in Holland (where he recently moved) and the good food!" David was preceded in death by his first wife Shirley J. Mauger in 1991; second wife, Judith M. Mauger in 2016; step-daughter, Natasha Richardson; and brother, Robert Mauger.
He is survived by his children; Michael D. Mauger, Susan J. Mauger, Sally A. (Walter) Rietveld, Kenneth (Miho) Morris, Monet (Jim) Martin; grandchildren, Andrea Mauger, Michael W. Mauger, Andrew Rietveld, Mika Morris, Mckenna Martin, Ari Martin, Josh Martin, Berit Richardson; brother, Richard Mauger, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday July 27, 2019 at 11:00AM at Dykstra Funeral Home – Saugatuck Chapel, 520 Lake Street, Saugatuck MI. Burial will take place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holland Free Health Clinic. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 6, 2019