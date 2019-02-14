|
|
David Paul Durham went to join the choir of angels on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Anyone who knew him was aware of his passion to glorify God with singing. His earthly pain has gone now, and we can picture nothing better than his smiling face as he sings in Heaven.
David was born on August 4, 1949 in Douglas, Michigan to the late Roselia (Orzehoski) and Gordon Durham. He graduated from Saugatuck High School in 1967 and went on to serve the Army in the Vietnam War from 1969-1972.
As a life-long member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Douglas, Michigan, David was actively involved in the parish through the years with choir and most recently with senior luncheon, always happy to volunteer wherever hands were needed.
As a 29-year employee of Thermotron, he started as a field construction engineer in 1979, advancing to a tech advisor, and finally a tester before retiring in 2008. David was extremely proud of his work at Thermotron and continued to wear his work uniform every day, even after retirement.
David was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard (Dicky) Durham and Joel Durham; and sister, Julie Cleveland.
He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Durham; special niece, Tara Durham; sister Karen (Robert) Lorhberg; brother Larry (Bette) Durham; sister-in-law, Tammy Durham; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
David will be remembered for his desire to help with anything or anyone in need, his love of baking cookies and banana bread to share, his beautiful singing voice, and his Catholic faith.
All are welcome to attend a special mass to commemorate his life at St. Peter Catholic Church in Douglas on Saturday, February 23rd. Mass will commence at 11:00am directly followed by a full luncheon in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be directed to St. Peter Catholic Church, 100 St. Peter Drive, PO Box 248, Douglas, MI 49406; please note "In Memorial of David Durham for the music department".
Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Saugatuck Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019