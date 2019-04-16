|
David G. Siegers, age 62, of Holland, went home to be with our Lord, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home, after a 2 ½ year courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gherigs).
He was preceded in death by his son Kyle in 2007 and his parents, Donald and Charlotte Siegers.
Dave attended Grace Chapel in Zeeland and was a Realtor for Five Star Reality. Dave was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandkids riding horses, dirt bikes, shooting guns, and doing any other outdoor activities that brought joy to their hearts. He was passionate about hunting with friends of all ages. He enjoyed organizing events and flying missions for Wings of Mercy. Most importantly, his desire was to boldly impact others' lives for Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cindy; son, Brad and Heather Siegers of Holland; grandchildren, Ava, Clayton, Lena and Chandler; siblings, Cal and Judie Siegers, Rick and Jill Siegers, Donna and Tom Tuls all of Holland; mother-in-law, Lu Frey of Brown City; brothers and sisters-in-law, Pat and Wayne France of Lebanon, CT, Steve and Connie Berry of Terra Ceia, FL, Mike and Kris Frey of Brown City, Terry and Beth Frey of Dryden, Jamie and Amy Buff of Ada; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Ridge Point Community Church, 340 104th Ave. Holland. Burial will be in East Saugatuck Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, from 4-7 p.m. at Grace Chapel, 9530 Woodbridge Street, Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be given to Wings of Mercy and Holland Christian CHAMPS. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019