David Mark Slenk, 70, of Holland, finished his battle with Alzheimer's and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
A graduate of Holland Christian Schools and Western Michigan University, Dave was a trooper in the Michigan State Police (MSP) beginning in 1973. He originally served at the Flat Rock post and was transferred to Hastings in 1975. Returning to West Michigan, he served as the Deputy Chief of the Grand Haven Police Department in 1981. He returned to MSP and was promoted to Sergeant in 1986 and Detective Sergeant in 1993. Upon retiring from MSP in 1999, Dave recognized his need to continue to protect and invest in others and served as Director of Student Safety at Holland Christian Schools until 2013.
Most of all Dave loved Jesus and his family. His infectious laughter could be heard as he skied mountains out west and soaked up the sun on the beaches of Lake Michigan and the Florida coast. He was always up for an adventure, whether that was motorcycle and fishing trips with his brothers or road trips with his bride of nearly forty-eight years. Dave called Christ Memorial Church "home" and adored singing in the choir. His care for those who were hurting was exceptional, and his zest for life was evident to all. Although their last years together were filled with extreme health challenges, Dave and Dawn "fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith" (2 Timothy 4:7) bringing glory to God and leaving a legacy for their children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children: Ben and Jennifer Slenk, Becky Genzink, Joe and Chanda Slenk; grandchildren: Christian (and fiancée Lexis), Dolly, Noah, Hannah, Taryn, Lauryn, and Camryn; siblings: George VandeVoort, John and Phyllis Slenk, Harry and Sue Slenk, Bonnie and Roger O'Connor, and Gretchen TenBrink; brothers and sisters-in-law: Loran and Kathy Bakker, Cheri and Steve VanLoo.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dawn in 2018; his parents, Jerome and Wilma; his sister, Jan; and his brother, Ted.
A special thank you to the staff at Vista Springs Holland Meadows for compassionately caring for Dave over the past two and a half years.
The family will hold a private graveside service. A legacy celebration will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 22, 2020