David P. Stryker 76, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 after a long bout with cancer.
He is survived by his brother John Stryker (Mary) of Hershey PA, sister-in-law, Ellie Stryker of Romeo, MI., and Mei Moore, long time companion from Sierra Vista, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol, his brother Bill and his parents, John and Marian Stryker. David was a graduate of Holland High School and Hope College. He was, for part of his career, a pilot for the Michigan Air National Guard.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019