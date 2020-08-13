David Timmer, age 64 of Zeeland, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family Monday, August 10, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Barbara; their daughters: Jamie Timmer, Mandy Timmer and Kristin Timmer; his mother Helen Van Doornik; his siblings: Dan and Karen Timmer and Denise and Greg Waldron; brothers-in-law: Dale and Cathy Millard and Steve and Linda Millard; his grand dogs: Francis, Josie, Evie and Cooper; and his grand cats: Lily and Butters.
Dave was a member of Engedi Church and drove truck for Waste Management for 36 years.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:45 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Engedi Church, 710 Chicago Drive, Suite 100, Holland, MI 49423 with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com