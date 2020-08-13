1/1
David Timmer
1956 - 2020
David Timmer, age 64 of Zeeland, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family Monday, August 10, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Barbara; their daughters: Jamie Timmer, Mandy Timmer and Kristin Timmer; his mother Helen Van Doornik; his siblings: Dan and Karen Timmer and Denise and Greg Waldron; brothers-in-law: Dale and Cathy Millard and Steve and Linda Millard; his grand dogs: Francis, Josie, Evie and Cooper; and his grand cats: Lily and Butters.
Dave was a member of Engedi Church and drove truck for Waste Management for 36 years.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:45 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Engedi Church, 710 Chicago Drive, Suite 100, Holland, MI 49423 with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:45 PM
Engedi Church
AUG
14
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Engedi Church
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss Helen, Dennise and Greg. I will be praying for you in the weeks ahead!
Dotty Huizenga
Friend
August 12, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Timmer Family. No more pain and suffering Sonny. Fly high with the angels and your family that have gone before you. You will be forever remembered by your friends and employees at WM Grand Rapids RIP
Mary Kasnowicz
Coworker
