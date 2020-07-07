David Tinholt, age 78 of Holland passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gaylene; his children: Shelley and Chris Dibble and Brian and Kim Tinholt; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jenna and Josh Hop (Bryce, Landen and Hadley) Heather and Kyle Westveld (Kaden, Peyton and Karsen) Andrew Tinholt; siblings: Karen and Mike Schuitema, Mike and Linda Tinholt, Kathy and Claire Vander Kam, Marlene and Larry Bredeway and Karla and Jim Baker; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Loren and Diane Arens, Randy and Cathy Arens and Evonne and Mike Redder and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dave was a master plumber for many years. For the last 20 years he was in business with his son at Tinholt Plumbing. He was also a part paid fireman for Holland City for several years. Dave loved the outdoors which included hunting, fishing and boating. Dave and Gaylene loved traveling and spending time with their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dave was born and raised on the southside of Holland where he also raised his family.
Visitation will be 7-9 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland (please be mindful of 10 people allowed in the building at a time). A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Graafschap Cemetery (south east corner of Graafschap Road and 32nd Street). Please bring a lawn chair. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools. www.langelandsterenberg.com