|
|
David Van Ommen, age 84 of Holland, passed away on November 12, 2019. Dave was a proud veteran of the army. He enjoyed tending to his garden where he grew a variety of vegetables, and in the last season, switched to growing flowers of all kinds. In his younger years he and his wife Lois traveled frequently, and he could often be found cheering on his favorite sports teams on the television, especially the Detroit Lions. He had attended First Baptist Church in Zeeland, and Central Wesleyan Church more recently. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Juley Van Ommen, sister Phyllis and John Prince, brother Jack and Mary Van Ommen, and step-daughter Darlene Meyers. He is survived by his wife, Lois Van Ommen; Sister Judy and John DeJonge; Brother Dan Van Ommen; Step-daughters Robin and Dan Posma, Brenda Sermas, and Vicki Vanden Brink; Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 2:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services in Holland. Celebrant Glenn Aittama will be officiating. The family will greet visitors an hour prior to services. Burial will take place in Zeeland Cemetery. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2019