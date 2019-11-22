Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Van Ommen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Van Ommen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Van Ommen Obituary
David Van Ommen, age 84 of Holland, passed away on November 12, 2019. Dave was a proud veteran of the army. He enjoyed tending to his garden where he grew a variety of vegetables, and in the last season, switched to growing flowers of all kinds. In his younger years he and his wife Lois traveled frequently, and he could often be found cheering on his favorite sports teams on the television, especially the Detroit Lions. He had attended First Baptist Church in Zeeland, and Central Wesleyan Church more recently. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Juley Van Ommen, sister Phyllis and John Prince, brother Jack and Mary Van Ommen, and step-daughter Darlene Meyers. He is survived by his wife, Lois Van Ommen; Sister Judy and John DeJonge; Brother Dan Van Ommen; Step-daughters Robin and Dan Posma, Brenda Sermas, and Vicki Vanden Brink; Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 2:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services in Holland. Celebrant Glenn Aittama will be officiating. The family will greet visitors an hour prior to services. Burial will take place in Zeeland Cemetery. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -