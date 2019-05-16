|
David Vander Kooi, age 97, faithful child of God and devoted to his family, left this earthly life on Tuesday, May 14, to begin everlasting life in Heaven. David was born in 1921 and spent most of his life in Hudsonville, Michigan. He was an Army veteran and served in WWII. He was married to Edith Woodwyk (dec.) for 55 years and together they raised five children. Throughout his life, David worked many interesting jobs but he spent most of his life operating a bulldozer and excavating many properties around West Michigan. He married Erna Yerke in 1997 and they enjoyed 21 healthy, happy years of life and travel together. David was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings; first wife, Edith; two daughters-in-law; one granddaughter. He is survived by his wife, Erna; children, Daryl (Maris – dec.) Vander Kooi, Robert (Mickey – dec.) Vander Kooi, Joan (Jay) Scholten, Sharon (Garry) Smeyers, and Deb (Jerry) Bosgraaf; stepchildren, Carolyn (Rod) Becker, Jim (Cheryl) Yerke, Jerry Yerke; 17 grandchildren; 48 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on May 25 at 11 AM at Grace Chapel Zeeland, 9530 Woodbridge, Zeeland, MI 49464. Friends and relatives may meet with the family on May 24 from 6 to 9 P.M. at Grace Chapel. In honor of David and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Chapel Zeeland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 16, 2019