|
|
David Vannette age 82 of Holland, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 and is "Safe in the Arms of Jesus".
Dave was born in Muskegon and graduated from Muskegon Christian High School in 1956.
He retired from Prince Corporation and then worked at All Phase Electric. Following his retirement from All Phase, he worked at Innotech. Dave volunteered at Bible's for Mexico.
He was a member of the Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church. Dave was a train enthusiast who had an extensive train collection. He attended Hope College basketball games (men and women) and many high school games.
Dave was preceded in death by his first wife, Vee; son, Eric; daughter, Becky DeWeerd and her husband, Jim; brother, Art Vannette; in-laws, Arn VanderLaan, and Millard DeWeerd.
Surviving are his wife, Karen of 53 years; children, Dave and Jean Vannette, Amy and Brian DeRoo, and Curt Vannette; 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; sister, Pearl Vander Laan; in-laws, Joan Vannette, and Helen DeWeerd; several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral and committal services will be 11 am Monday (September 16) at the Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church, 259 Central Avenue, with the Revs. James Scholten and Chad Steenwyk officiating.
Burial will in North Holland Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-5 pm Sunday (September 15) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Hospice of Holland.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019