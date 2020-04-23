Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Presbyterian Church
200 E Beardsley Ave
Elkhart, IN 46514
Resources
More Obituaries for David VanPutten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David VanPutten


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David VanPutten Obituary
On April 10th, 2020, David M. VanPutten, 76, passed away from complications following surgery after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer. He went home to our Lord & Savior surrounded by his family. David is survived by his loving wife Jeanne; daughters, Stacey (Randy) Weirich; Brooke (Luciano) Gani; son, Michael (Casey) VanPutten, 6 grandchildren; and his brother, Tom (Sue) VanPutten. David was born in Holland, Michigan to the late Gordon & Geraldine VanPutten.
David graduated from Holland Christian High School and the Kendall College of Art & Design. He was employed with Skyline Corporation as their Advertising Manager from 1973-1980. He went on to work as Marketing Manager for Dowagiac Commercial Press and retired in 2015. He had a passion for the arts, working with horses, and spending time with his many friends and family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He led by example, was strong in his faith and was a genuine caring man who had a good sense of humor. David will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to meet him.
A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to honor David's faith and church family to; First Presbyterian Church 200 E. Beardsley Ave. Elkhart IN 46514.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -