On April 10th, 2020, David M. VanPutten, 76, passed away from complications following surgery after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer. He went home to our Lord & Savior surrounded by his family. David is survived by his loving wife Jeanne; daughters, Stacey (Randy) Weirich; Brooke (Luciano) Gani; son, Michael (Casey) VanPutten, 6 grandchildren; and his brother, Tom (Sue) VanPutten. David was born in Holland, Michigan to the late Gordon & Geraldine VanPutten.
David graduated from Holland Christian High School and the Kendall College of Art & Design. He was employed with Skyline Corporation as their Advertising Manager from 1973-1980. He went on to work as Marketing Manager for Dowagiac Commercial Press and retired in 2015. He had a passion for the arts, working with horses, and spending time with his many friends and family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He led by example, was strong in his faith and was a genuine caring man who had a good sense of humor. David will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to meet him.
A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to honor David's faith and church family to; First Presbyterian Church 200 E. Beardsley Ave. Elkhart IN 46514.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2020