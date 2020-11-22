Dr. David Richard Wade passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, November 7th in Palm Springs, California at the age of 69.

Dave Wade is survived by his husband of three years, Dave London; brother, Gary Wade (Findlay, OH); ex-wife Peggy Wade (Okemos, MI); and sons Alex (Chicago, IL) and Spencer Wade (Caroline) (New York, NY). He was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia and Richard Wade and brother, Tom Wade from Buffalo NY.

Dave Wade was born on August 17th, 1951 in New York City, NY to Patricia and Richard Wade. His early life was spent in Buffalo NY until the age of 12 when his father took a job with Bethlehem Steel moving the family to Michigan City, IN. There Dave graduated from Elston High School in 1969. He then attended Purdue University where he earned a degree in Biological Sciences in 1973. Dave went on to the University of Michigan where he received a PhD in Toxicology in 1978. He then completed his postdoctoral work in the Netherlands. Upon his return to the US, he took a position within the State of Michigan Department of Agriculture in Lansing. He subsequently worked at the Michigan Department of Public Health for many years and retired as the Director of the Division of Environmental Epidemiology. Dave Wade was also a registered member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation in Shawnee, OK.

Upon retirement, Dave moved to the resort community of Saugatuck, MI, building his dream home in Douglas. There he spent many happy years within the community. Together with his husband, Dave later embarked on a new career in real estate, helping sell and buy homes for many of his friends and clients in the Chicagoland area. Dave enjoyed spending time with his friends and family...whether it be in Buffalo, Lansing, Saugatuck or Chicago. He will be greatly missed for his laughter and love of life.

A private service is scheduled for immediate family in Douglas MI. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a larger memorial service for friends and family will be scheduled in Douglas MI at a later date. Donations in Dave's name can be made to the Potawatomi Park in Grand Haven Charter Township via mail: Grand Haven Charter Township, c/o Potawatomi Park Renovation, 13300 168th Avenue, Grand Haven, Michigan, 49417.



