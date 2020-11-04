1/1
David Walker
Mr. David Wayne Walker, age 61, of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital surrounded by his wife & children. He was born September 29, 1959 in Monette, Arkansas to Henry and Mary (Petersen) Walker. On June 13, 1981 he married his high school sweetheart Reta Van Vleet in Holland.
Wayne graduated from West Ottawa High School and retired from Hart and Cooley in Holland. After retirement he worked for Walmart for a few years where he enjoyed his time playing Santa. He had many hobbies over the years, but being an avid outdoorsman and conservationist were lifelong passions. Touching many lives and passing on his knowledge to the next generation along the way. He enjoyed countless years spending time fishing, hunting, and camping with his friends and family. Most of all he was a devoted family man and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 39 years, Reta; two children: Danielle (Jeremy) Schmidt, and Luke (Brittany) Walker; grandchildren: Madison, Athen, Emma and Anni; father, Henry D. Walker; brother, Jeff (Dana) Walker; several aunt and uncles and their families and the entire Van Vleet family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; in-law's, LeRoy and Lula Van Vleet.
Due to COVID 19 a private celebration will take place. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of David may be given to the Michigan United Conservation Club (2101 Wood St, Lansing, MI 48912). Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 4, 2020.
