Dawn Evink, age 55, passed away in her home early Saturday morning, April 20, 2019.
Dawn was a great wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was selfless and gave herself freely. She was a wonderful teacher at Borculo Christian and former students continued to stop her and share their appreciation. She lovingly stayed at home to raise her children. She was outgoing, positive, and a friend to many. She was a faithful serving member of Vriesland Reformed Church and will be dearly missed by everyone.
Dawn was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd DeKoster.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Russ; son, Jeremy Evink; daughter, Kamarie and Cody Bloemendal; daughter, Kalynn and Brad Achterhof; son, Dainen Evink; parents, Gerald and Shirley DeKoster; brother, Doug and Vicky DeKoster, sister, Lori and Robert Copeland; in-laws, Kenneth and Marilyn Evink; brother-in-law, Jack and Melissa Evink; brother-in-law, Jim and Chris Evink; sister-in-law, Leigh and Matt Theunick; brother-in-law, Steve and Carrie Evink; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is 4:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home 251 S. State St. Zeeland, MI 49464.
Funeral services are 10:00 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Vriesland Reformed Church, 6839 Byron Rd. Zeeland, MI 49464 with Rev. Blaine Newhouse officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given in Dawn's honor to Vriesland Reformed Church or .
Interment to take place in Vriesland Cemetery.
www.yntmeafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019