Dawn Renee Fisher, age 58, of Zeeland, MI passed away at home with her family by her side.
She was born on May 13, 1962 in Lapeer, MI. Dawn graduated from Lakeville High School with the Class of 1980. She married David Fisher on August 4, 1989 in Fostoria, MI. She loved golfing, arts and crafts and watching NASCAR.
Dawn is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Amanda (Jay) Powers of Zeeland, MI; father; Art Vaughan of Burton, MI; grandchildren, Rian Powers, Dylan Trudgeon and Lilly Powers; brothers, David (Brenda) Vaughan of Mayville, MI and Dale (Kay) Vaughan of Columbiaville, MI; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Davison.
The Family will receive visitors from 9-11 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Avram Funeral Home, 6028 Lincoln St., PO Box 130, Mayville, MI.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Avram Funeral Home.
Burial at Sunset Hills Cemetery Flint, MI.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Hospice 750 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Friends may share an online condolence at www.avramfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Avram Funeral Home, 6028 Lincoln St., PO Box 130, Mayville, MI 48744 Phone 989-843-5441.