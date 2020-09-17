1/1
Dawn Fisher
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn Renee Fisher, age 58, of Zeeland, MI passed away at home with her family by her side.
She was born on May 13, 1962 in Lapeer, MI. Dawn graduated from Lakeville High School with the Class of 1980. She married David Fisher on August 4, 1989 in Fostoria, MI. She loved golfing, arts and crafts and watching NASCAR.
Dawn is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Amanda (Jay) Powers of Zeeland, MI; father; Art Vaughan of Burton, MI; grandchildren, Rian Powers, Dylan Trudgeon and Lilly Powers; brothers, David (Brenda) Vaughan of Mayville, MI and Dale (Kay) Vaughan of Columbiaville, MI; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Davison.
The Family will receive visitors from 9-11 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Avram Funeral Home, 6028 Lincoln St., PO Box 130, Mayville, MI.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Avram Funeral Home.
Burial at Sunset Hills Cemetery Flint, MI.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Hospice 750 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Friends may share an online condolence at www.avramfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Avram Funeral Home, 6028 Lincoln St., PO Box 130, Mayville, MI 48744 Phone 989-843-5441.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Avram Funeral Home - Mayville
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Avram Funeral Home - Mayville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Avram Funeral Home - Mayville
6028 Lincoln Street
Mayville, MI 48744
989-843-5441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avram Funeral Home - Mayville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved