1/1
Dawn Ostrander
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn M. Ostrander (Gaga) age 51, of Holland, followed the Yellow Brick Road home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at her home.

She worked for Johnny Carino's for several years as a restaurant manager and encountered many great friendships along the way.

Dawn Marie Ostrander was born on June 19, 1969 to Allen and Marie Ostrander who preceded her death. She was raised in New Brunswick, NJ. and lived there until 1996 when she relocated to Holland. She loved the Wizard of OZ.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Mark Cyphers; children, Michael and Chelsea Brancaccio, Amanda Brancaccio, Brandon Brancaccio and Rita Freeman all of Holland; siblings, Jody Ostrander, Brian Ostrander, Jason Ostrander all of Holland; grandchildren, Jaiden, Colton, Brooklyn, Jayden, Josiah, Mila, Kaelee, Chance, Kayla, Kyliegh, Aubrey; step-children, Carly Georgopolous, Amanda Mckay, Eric Finies, Kelsey Cyphers; nephew and nieces, Dakota, Kaelee, Shayla; cousin, Susan Baureko of New Jersey; many friends.

A graveside service will be 12 noon Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Pilgrim Home Cemetery with Rev. Jim Daniels officiating. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, September 6, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to The Oz Project, 78 E. 8th St. Holland, MI 49423 https://hollandozproject.com/. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Service
12:00 PM
Pilgrim Home Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayerare with your family in this timeofneed. May God welcomeyou intohishomeandtakeyou in his hands and heal you. Live a prosperous life in God's homeashe will guide you to watchoveryour children. Debora Griep
Debora Griep
Family Friend
September 3, 2020
I'm very blessed to have known Dawn, even for a short period of time. Her spirit was contagious, smile brightened any room and never ever gave up. Thankful for the short time and small interactions I had with her and family.
Paige Eding
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved