Dawn M. Ostrander (Gaga) age 51, of Holland, followed the Yellow Brick Road home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at her home.
She worked for Johnny Carino's for several years as a restaurant manager and encountered many great friendships along the way.
Dawn Marie Ostrander was born on June 19, 1969 to Allen and Marie Ostrander who preceded her death. She was raised in New Brunswick, NJ. and lived there until 1996 when she relocated to Holland. She loved the Wizard of OZ.
Dawn is survived by her husband, Mark Cyphers; children, Michael and Chelsea Brancaccio, Amanda Brancaccio, Brandon Brancaccio and Rita Freeman all of Holland; siblings, Jody Ostrander, Brian Ostrander, Jason Ostrander all of Holland; grandchildren, Jaiden, Colton, Brooklyn, Jayden, Josiah, Mila, Kaelee, Chance, Kayla, Kyliegh, Aubrey; step-children, Carly Georgopolous, Amanda Mckay, Eric Finies, Kelsey Cyphers; nephew and nieces, Dakota, Kaelee, Shayla; cousin, Susan Baureko of New Jersey; many friends.
A graveside service will be 12 noon Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Pilgrim Home Cemetery with Rev. Jim Daniels officiating. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, September 6, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to The Oz Project, 78 E. 8th St. Holland, MI 49423 https://hollandozproject.com/.
