Dean William Gumser age 95 of Holland died Friday April 10,2020 at his home.
Born in Ann Arbor, MI. Dean entered into the U.S. Marine Corp following High School. When he returned from the service he moved to Holland. He was employed by Bohn Aluminum and later General Motors Diesel Division.
Dean enjoyed bowling and golf as well as camping.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Virginia Carpenter Gumser, son, James Gumser and grandson Brian James Gumser.
Dean is survived by his children; Sharon (Elbridge) Hamlin of Holland, Nancy (Bill) Gifford of Hamilton, and Michael (Debra) Gumser of Zeeland. He is also survived by grandchildren; Alan (Christine) Rutledge, Adam (Heather) Rutledge, Chad (Tammy) Kragt, Nesa (Jeff) Elenbaas, Jamie De Witt and Jason (Mary) Gumser as well as great grandchildren; Emily Rutledge, Taylor, Brooke and Peyton Elenbaas, and Shania, Shelby and Shayna Kragt as well as nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com to sign a register or to leave a memory.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020