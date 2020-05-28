On May 23, 2020, Deborah James, loving mother to Christin, Will, Kim, Amber, and loving Grandmother to Corey & Tenley, passed on at the age of 67.
Deb was born in Paragould, Arkansas on April 12, 1953. Deb's family moved to the Douglas area when she was young and she graduated from Hamilton High School. Deb loved spending time with her family, gardening, art (drawing), baking, playing cards, sewing and Chinese checkers. She also loved horses and dogs. Deb was a compassionate person and had a service oriented personality. Everyone knew she was a hard worker, spiritual, creative and that she had a playful snarky side.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents Nola Mae & Donald Greer and by her brothers David & Donald Greer.
A private graveside ceremony will be held with Orlando Peña presiding. Interment will be in Lakewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 28, 2020.