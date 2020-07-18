1/1
Deborah Schrotenboer
1953 - 2020
Deborah L. Schrotenboer age 66, of Holland, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Spectrum Zeeland Hospital.
Deborah was born in Grand Rapids, the daughter of John and Beatrice Beckwith. Her parents and a brother David preceded her in death.
She was a member of Faith Christian Reformed Church and enjoyed being a homemaker.
Deborah is survived by her husband of 46 years, Randall; children, Carolyn and Ted Haak of Holland, Adam Schrotenboer of White Lake; brothers, John and Sherry Beckwith of Grand Rapids, Tim and Diane Beckwith of Grand Rapids; Parents-in-law, Del and Arlene Schrotenboer of Holland; in-laws, Mark Schrotenboer of Wayland, Bev Schrotenboer, Laurie and Del Petroelje of West Olive, Dan and Kim Schrotenboer of Holland; several nieces and nephews.
A private family gathering will be held. Questions at [Deborah.memorial@domedata.com] Memorial contributions may be given to the Holland Free Health Clinic, 99 West 26th Street, Holland MI 49423. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenbeg.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 18, 2020.
