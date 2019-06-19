Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St.
Zeeland, MI
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St.
Zeeland, MI
Debra Eding Obituary
Debra Eding, age 66, of Holland, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Debra graduated from Hamilton High School and was a former member of Bentheim Reformed Church and Faith Christian Temple. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gleyon and Gerene Eding and her sister-in-law Dawn Eding.
Debra is survived by her brothers, Vic (Marsha) Eding, Daryl (Jean) Eding, and Kevin (Ann) Eding all of Hamilton, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, June 22 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S State St., Zeeland, with Rev. Barry Lucas officiating. Visitation is also scheduled for Saturday from 10:00am until the start of the service. Burial will be in Bentheim Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Debra's family would also like to thank the staff of SKLD in Zeeland for the wonderful care they provided for her the last two years. Condolence messages may be left online at www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 19, 2019
