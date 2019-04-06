|
|
Delores Schutt, 90, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Appledorn Assisted Living Center following a struggle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Joliet, Illinois, on December 7, 1928. Delores graduated from Holland High School and later married Howard Schutt and stayed with him for 64 years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and traveling in their RV. She was preceded in death by her parents Ferris and Gladys Lanham, brother Robert Lanham, brother-in-laws Jim Schutt and Ed Schutt. Delores is survived by her husband Howard Schutt; children Mary Schutt, Joanne (Lew) Parsell; and by grandchildren Michelle (Nick), Samantha (Jason), Rachel and by 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Arlene (Ken) Tenckinck, Ila Schutt, Nelva VanKampen, brothers-in-law Ray (Ann) Schutt, Don (Marlie) Schutt. A service to honor her life will be 2 pm Tuesday, April 9, at North Holland Reformed Church, 12050 New Holland Road, Holland. Visitation will be 5-7 pm on Monday, April 8 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland. Burial will be in North Holland Cemetery. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Schutt family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 6, 2019